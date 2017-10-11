Why Marchesa Designer Georgina Chapman Filed for Divorce From Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Rex Shutterstock

It’s over for Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein.

Amid accusations from numerous women of sexual harassment and assault, the Marchesa designer is choosing to file for divorce from the powerful film executive.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman told People Tuesday.

The 41-year-old added: “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman at the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala in May. Rex Shutterstock

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

Weinstein’s spokesperson released a follow-up statement saying: “I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for,” he said.

Weinstein and Chapman at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

“I sat down with my wife, Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation, and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart.”

“I understand, I love her and I love our children, and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again,” the movie mogul added.

