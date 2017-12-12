How Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Have Been Affected By the California Wildfires

Ellen DeGeneres with wife Portia de Rossi in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

As of Sunday, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are unfortunately among those that have been affected by California’s ongoing wildfires.

The daytime talk show host and her wife were forced to evacuate their Carpinteria, Calif., home this weekend after there was a fire threat. The 59-year-old comedian tweeted to her fans that she and her loved ones are all save:

“Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.”

Wildfires have been raging across Southern California since Dec. 4, with more than 65,000 acres of land being scorched in two days, and the shoe designer is among the people in the footwear industry who recently experienced its devastation.

Dav footwear’s co-founder Kerri Sengstaken shared with Footwear News last week how the fires affected her 5-acre property and the all-weather boot company’s design studios, which are both in the upper Ojai Valley area:

“When the fire started, there was a rapid firestorm all around our home and design studio, and we have livestock — horses, chickens and goats on our property. So what happened was immediate, and I had to evacuate my family and livestock.”

Saying a prayer for my hometown of Santa Barbara & Montecito tonight 😔 The #thomasfire is still only 10% contained after devastating #Ventura #Ojai & now #Carpinteria. Over 230,000 acres burned… Have many friends & now even my parents evacuate. My heart breaks for the 805. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 11, 2017

CBS Los Angeles reported that in the week since it erupted, the wildfires burned more than 200,000 acres and has left more than 85,000 people without power.

Moreover, at least 88,000 people have had to evacuate, including Lea Michele, Rob Lowe and Katy Perry’s parents.

