Donald Trump To Meet The Pope in Rome

Melania and Donald Trump. REX

As part of his first trip abroad as president, kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive in Rome on Tuesday with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka.

According to Italian media reports, the trio will stay at the Villa Taverna, the Roman residence of the U.S. ambassador to Italy. The following morning they are scheduled to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and to take a tour of the Sistine Chapel.

Then, while Donald Trump meets with Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, at the Quirinal Palace, Melania and Ivanka Trump are to visit the Bambino Gesù Hospital and the Christian Community of Sant’Egidio, respectively.

Following a quick meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Donald and Melania Trump are to board the Air Force One at 1:40 p.m. to fly to Brussels, where the president is to meet with NATO leaders.

Ivanka Trump will spend the rest of Wednesday in Rome, visiting Vatican City’s Casina Pio IV, a patrician villa housing the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, as well as Palazzo Chigi, the official residence of Italy’s prime minister.

Donald Trump will return to Italy on Friday to participate in G7 meetings there.

The U.S. president’s Italian trip comes just days after his predecessor Barack Obama visited Milan. On May 8 he met with Italy’s former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and had a private viewing of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” That day, an exclusive dinner organized by the Obama Foundation was hosted at the ISPI, the institute of international political studies.

On May 9, Obama gave a speech at the Seeds & Chips Global Food Innovation Summit, held at the Rho Fiera Milano fairgrounds. As part of his role as the summit’s guest of honor, Obama took part in a 90-minute conversation with Sam Kass, his senior food policy adviser, regarding climate change and how it impacts other global phenomena, such as the food chain and the refugee situation.