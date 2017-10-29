Chiara Ferragni Reveals She Is Expecting

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. Rex Shutterstock

Chiara Ferragni is pregnant and she can’t contain her happiness anymore.

The style star-turned-designer — who just unveiled her spring ’18 collection at Milan Fashion Week — took to Instagram yesterday to announce that her and fiancé Fedez are expecting a bundle of joy.

The 30-year-old fashion powerhouse posted a shot with her man, both clad in cozy white robes, writing, “Hey guys.. We’re gonna be parents soon. I’m 5 months pregnant now and we can’t wait to meet baby raviolo. Life is beautiful.”

Moreover, if you take a closer look, the Italian mogul is sporting a bedazzled pink “Mother” tiara, while the multiplatinum Italian rapper rocks a black “Daddy” baseball cap. The duo have been engaged since last May.

Hey guys.. We're gonna be parents soon 👶🏼 I'm 5 months pregnant now and we can't wait to meet baby raviolo 👪 Life is beautiful A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

This morning, in a follow-up post, the former blogger shared a sweet intimate video of Fedez talking to her stomach. “Thank you everyone for the wishes for this new chapter.. This year has been the most magical I’ve ever experienced,” the mom-to-be wrote.