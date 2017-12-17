Oprah, Katy Perry & More Celebrities’ Families Impacted by Wildfires

Oprah (L) and Katy Perry Rex Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres were among the celebrities whose families were forced to evacuate as California’s Thomas Fire made its way to Montecito, outside of Santa Barbara. Oprah’s family were also impacted as the fire raged on, as was “Parks and Recreation” star Rob Lowe.

Goleta, Calif.-based Deckers — the parent company of Ugg, Teva, Sanuk and more popular brands — is working on a plan to assist those in neighboring communities. In a statement, the company also expressed concern for the safety of its employees and their families

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the fires raging throughout Southern California. Our top priority is the safety of our employees, their families and friends,” the statement read. “We’re in the midst of establishing a plan to aid in the recovery efforts of the communities that have been impacted by the devastation, and thank the 6000 firefighters and first responders for their bravery in battling these dangerous blazes.”

The fire is larger than New York City, and its massive size means more than 8,400 firefighters are working around the clock to save lives and contain it, and the fire has destroyed over 267,500 acres, making it the third-largest wildfire in Californian history, according to CNN. As of Saturday night, 40 percent of the blaze had been contained, the news outlet added.

Celebrities impacted by the fire’s scope have been tweeting out their prayers for those impacted, as well as to express thanks to the thousands of firefighters.

“Peace Be Still, is my prayer tonight,” Oprah wrote on Twitter.

Still praying for our little town. Winds picked up this morning creating a perfect storm of bad for firefighters. #peacebestill 🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 16, 2017

“A big thank you to all the firefighters & first responders from all the surrounding areas that have come out to fight these # thomasfire flames… # 805strong,” Katy Perry tweeted. Perry also tweeted a happy birthday message to her mom, who was forced to evacuate on her 70th birthday.

A big ❤️thank you❤️ to all the firefighters & first responders from all the surrounding areas that have come out to fight these #thomasfire flames… #805strong — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 17, 2017

Lowe updated his fans on how the fire was impacting his own family, writing that, “Water drop helicopters overhead [are] so close they are shaking our house.”

Fire update: Water drop helicopters overhead, so close they are shaking our house. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 14, 2017

