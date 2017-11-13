Carrie Underwood Is Recovering at Home After Suffering Broken Wrist

Just two days after her appearance hosting alongside Brad Paisley at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, Carrie Underwood unfortunately took a tumble outside of her home in Nashville, Tenn., suffering a broken wrist and other injuries.
“On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” the country singer’s rep said in a statement.
“While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”
“Her recovery will take some time, and she appreciates all prayers and well-wishes,” the rep concluded.
Due to her injuries, the 34-year-old mom was unable to perform at the Country Rising concert — benefiting victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and those affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean — in Nashville on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the women’s fitness apparel designer took to Twitter Sunday night to thank her fans for all their kind messages and gave a sweet shoutout to her husband, Mike Fisher.
“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody,” the Grammy award-winning singer wrote. “I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me,” she added.