As In Years Past, Black Friday 2017 Was Full of Fights — Including a Shoe Being Thrown at a Baby

The scene at a Walmart in Bentonville, Ark. on Black Friday. AP Images

Another year, another rowdy Black Friday.

Just like in years past, news of fights at stores and malls made headlines on the busiest shopping day of the year.

One of the bigger stories reported Thursday night into Friday was an incident at the Riverside Galleria in Birmingham, Alabama. According to multiple reports — first reported by USA Today — a shopper accidentally threw a shoe at a baby, just one of several fights that broke out.

And according to al.com, a fight took place on the second floor of the mall around 11 p.m. CT, with someone having to be treated for injuries, and the mall was closed at 11:20 p.m. CT.

Reports also state that local police made several arrests.

And the New York Daily News stated, based on a KMIZ report, an unidentified 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a Missouri mall in the college town of Columbia on Thursday. The report continued to state that the cause of the shooting was not clear.

