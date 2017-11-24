Amazon Workers in Italy, Germany Strike on Black Friday

Amazon workers strike at an Italian distribution center Nov. 24. Rex Shutterstock

Amazon workers at six distribution centers in Germany and one in Italy went on strike today, in a protest dubbed ‘Strike Friday,’ demanding higher wages from the e-commerce giant. Workers intentionally chose Black Friday — one of the biggest shopping days of the calendar year — in the hopes of making their voices heard in their fight for higher wages.

Between the German locations, around 2,500 workers striked, with additional workers walking off the job at an Italian distribution center.

Protests in Germany, Amazon’s second largest market after the United States, began earlier this week and may continue throughout the weekend. In addition to wage increases, German workers also hope to bargain with Amazon for a better work environment.

In Italy, the one-day strike was called for full-time, permanent workers, with those temporarily employed by Amazon staying on the job. Amazon has created 2,000 full-time jobs in Italy, according to the brand.

Despite the strikes, Black Friday has been a boom for Amazon. The company raked in huge sales today, with Amazon sales amounting to a large portion of the $2.87 billion Americans spent online today. This success has brought founder Jeff Bezos’ total net worth to over $100 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

