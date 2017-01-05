ZeroTie Comes Out With a New Self-Lacing Shoe

ZeroTie Even Steven men's athleisure style, $125. Courtesy of ZeroTie.

Still can’t tie your shoes without bunny ears? No worries. There’s ZeroTie, a new line of footwear based on a self-lacing system that allows wearers to adjust the laces without using their hands.

Launched by Minneapolis-based Victory Enterprises, which owns the trademark and global license for the patented technology, the system allows shoes to tighten around the foot completely hands-free. There’s no need to bend over at all: It uses the weight of one’s leg and slight movement of the foot to tighten the laces. The shoes can also aid individuals with dexterity issues more easily adjust their footwear.

The ZeroTie system is a self-contained mechanism built into the heel of a shoe. Simply place your foot in the shoe, engage the wheel on the floor, then draw your foot back to the desired comfort. Loosening the laces is done by pressing down on the lever on the back of the shoe with the other foot and then stepping out.

ZeroTie Billy Bob sneaker look, $125; zerotie.com

ZeroTie soft-launched online in late 2016 with a series of men’s athleisure looks retailing for $125. A collection of women’s styles, retailing for $80-$120 and kids’ looks at $40-$70, will be added for summer delivery. According to co-owner Victoria Staten, the line will be expanded to include a wide range of performance and lifestyle looks.