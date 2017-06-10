Workboots You Can Wear on and off the Job

View Slideshow Timberland Men's Pro Disrupter Work Shoe. Courtesy of brand

Workboots are doing double duty these days. Performance looks with features such as puncture-resistant toes, nonslip outsoles and waterproofing are increasingly getting a style update in looks that easily transition from the job site to dinner out or a light hike through the park.

While today’s workers won’t compromise when it comes to important safety features, they want their occupational footwear to mimic trends in their everyday footwear. So to meet these new demands, workboot brands are introducing styles that include popular Chelsea boots, athletic looks, hikers and oxfords.

These trend-driven looks from high-profile work brands such as Wolverine, Skechers, Timberland PRO, Ariat, Rocky, Terra, Justin Orginal Workboots and Caterpillar are available at a range of price points, making them accessible to younger workers just starting out on the job to more seasoned guys who can afford higher-end product. Prices start at $85 and go as high as $200.

This new wave of workboots also resonates with today’s weekend warriors, those do-it-yourselfers who want to get the most bang for their buck by having the option of wearing these safety looks as casuals.

