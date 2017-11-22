Workers on Cleaning Up the World Trade Center After 9/11 to Treading Through an Ice Storm in Red Wing Boots

Red Wing's Wall of Honor at its Red Wing, Minn., store. Courtesy of brand

When it comes to today’s tradespeople, a pair of sturdy workboots is an essential tool for both safety and comfort. So, in a campaign launched earlier this year, Red Wing Shoe Co., began collecting the diverse stories behind customers’ boots. After a selection process, the stories will be featured online and on a physical “Wall of Honor” at the company’s flagship store in its hometown of Red Wing, Minn. The wall will also display the actual boots worn by these consumers.

Here, are some of their stories.

Chris Csoka

“Construction has been my trade and passion for over 20 years. But, far and away, my greatest source of humility was serving our country and helping with the cleanup of the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy. Emotionally, the project was draining. Physically, we had to overcome frightening environmental hazards. Toxic piles of metal, crushed rebar, fuel oil, glass and other awful things were tearing through my workboots every four days. I finally got a pair of Red Wing 2292s and they were lifesavers. Not only did they last two months — 15 times longer than any other boot— they protected me from electrocution during an accident. Since I wasn’t hurt, I was able to help another guy on the crew who was starting to [suffer] smoke inhalation during that accident. I hope we never have to see days like that again. But we showed the world what we’re made of and I’m deeply honored to have done my part.”

Dana Pope

“Some say I’m an arborist. I just consider myself a tree man. I started cutting down trees 43 years ago and never stopped. Heck, I had one pair of Red Wing logging boots for 27 of those years. Along the way, I started my own business, then passed it on to my sons. Being a tree man is dangerous and demanding work, but I love it. By my best guess, I’ve saved thousands of houses from falling trees. One day, these boots and I will have climbed our last tree. Then we’ll look back and say, boy that went fast. So, whatever you are called in this life to do, give it your all, till the day that you’re through.”

Dana Pope relied on his Red Wing boots when cutting down trees. Courtesy of Dana Pope

David Wilson

When I look at [my] boots every morning by the door, I see more than just beat-up work boots. I see the blood, the sweat, and tears [I experienced] as a former merchant marine. They came as a gift from my grandmother a few years back. I can still hear her saying, ‘Make us proud.’ I look at these boots and see the Statue of Liberty, the Hudson, New York skyline, U.S.S. Constitution, Chelsea Creek, and the Boston skyline. I see Iceland, the North Sea, Germany, Italy, the Mediterranean Sea, the Azores, the Atlantic, and Canada. I see the ship I called home for days on end, the tugboat, the ferry, the barges and the piers these boots have worked on. I see the men and women I called shipmates, the people who helped me when I needed it, and the people I helped when they needed it. These boots tell a story that many don’t know, and will never know. These boots need a resole badly, but I can’t do it. It takes away from their soul. They were the last gift I got from my grandmother, a reminder that I made her proud. I see the world when I look at these boots because they’ve seen the world.

Shipman David Wilson has crossed the seas on his workboots. Courtesy of David Wilson

Kenneth Windell

In 1954, my father, Darrell Windell, started working for Public Service as a lineman. I was two years old at the time. But, all my life I knew I’d follow in his footsteps. In 1970, I graduated from high school and started line work . My very first pair of lineman boots were Red Wings, the only brand I’ve purchased over the last 47 years. In 1998, my son, Josiah, joined me in line work. We both wear Red Wings every day. One of the toughest jobs my boots treaded through was the ice storm of 1976. We went to Michigan and worked hundred hours the first five days. The ice was so thick on the poles, we would have to chip it away with our hooks with each step. Throughout the years, and covering three generations of Windell linemen, Red Wing has lived up to its standards.”