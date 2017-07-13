This Barefoot Shoe Company’s Partnering With Fabric Mill on Sleek New Collab

Vivobarefoot X The London Cloth Company. Courtesy of brand

When it comes to footwear, believes less is more. The London-based company, known for its collection of barefoot looks that allow feet to move more naturally, has teamed up with The London Cloth Company to create the Opanka Slip‚ a limited-edition artisan-stitched shoe that allows for plenty of wiggle room at the toe area.

The London Cloth Company X Vivobarefoot shoe is made in Portugal out of indigo-dyed herringbone cotton produced by the clothing firm. Working from a mill in East London, fabric is woven to order using traditional production methods specializing in bespoke woven cloth from British wool.

“The London Cloth Company’s dedication to producing high quality fabrics using traditional techniques really resonated with us as a brand,” said Lee Rogers, head of product at Vivobarefoot. “We’ve always incorporated ancient wisdom into all or our products and essentially brought about a new generation of barefoot shoe wearers.”

Vivobarefoot shoes feature a patented, ultra-thin, puncture-resistant soles that protect the foot while allowing for maximum sensory feedback. The line is produced sustainably from recycled, locally sourced materials.

The new style is available in men’s and women’s sizes and retails for $260 and is available online.

