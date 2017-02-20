Girlfriend Mistakenly Buys ‘Tupac’ Socks Instead of Two-Pack — And Wins Internet

Tupac Shakur socks; $20; Stance.com. Courtesy of Stance.

A misunderstood request for socks has become an Internet hit.

After moaning on Twitter on Wednesday that his girlfriend inadvertently purchased “2Pac” socks instead of a two-pack of socks, the blunder won over social media, yielding, as of Sunday, more than 11,000 likes and more than 7, 000 retweets.

Asked my gf to buy me a 2-pack of socks and she came back with these wtf pic.twitter.com/94rPig06hO — Ollie Garch (@ojedge) February 15, 2017

“Asked my gf to buy me a 2-pack of socks and she came back with these wtf,” he tweeted along with photos.

The socks with bandana accessories stitched to the sides are designed by label Stance. They pay tribute in a striking way to late rapper Tupac Shukar, who was gunned down in 1996.

Tupac Shakur. REX Shutterstock.

Among the design features, the sock incorporates a bandana that ties a knot around the cuff on an illustrated graphic print of one of the entertainer’s most iconic photographs.

“@ojedge didn’t realise how much I wanted this until right now,” a user responded to the tweet. “My goofy self would do dis ,” another person commented.

The socks are available for $20 on the label’s website, which also produces a collection that honors Notorious B.I.G., Shakur’s rival who died in a drive-by shooting nearly 6 months after his death.

