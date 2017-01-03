Love Walls Artist Is Working With Toms on Printed Shoes

James Goldcrown is known for his Love Wall murals. Courtesy of James Goldcrown

Toms is spreading the love. The footwear and accessories company is kicking off 2017 with another collaboration, this time with artist James Goldcrown.

Goldcrown is the creative spirit behind the viral Love Wall murals that can be found in cities throughout the U.S. Through his work, he has helped inspire people to spread love and celebrate a culture of peace.

Toms x James Goldcrown Classic Alpargata slip-on for men and women. Courtesy of Toms.

A self-taught London artist and photographer, Goldcrown is internationally recognized today for his Bleeding Hearts/Love wall murals that can be seen in states including New York, California, Texas, Florida and Illinois.

The Toms X James Goldcrown collection features a print inspired by the Love Wall murals and includes a duo of styles. There’s the Classic Alpargata James Goldcrown Black Grey style for men and women, retailing for $59, and the Classic Alpargata James Goldcrown Hearts for women, also at $59.

Toms x James Goldcrown Hearts women’s Classic Alpargata. Courtesy of Toms.

Both styles are available at Toms stores and online.

