Tod’s Spring ’18 Men’s Collection Was Inspired by Surf Culture

View Slideshow Tod's spring '18 presentation at Milan Men's Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Tod’s has hosted its Milan Men’s Fashion Week presentations in the Villa Necchi Campiglio for some seasons now. For its spring ’18 event today, however, the venue proved a most suitable choice with its outdoor swimming pool that welcomed guests as they passed into the villa beyond.

Creative director Andrea Incontri took his cue from Amerian culture, particularly the California surf scene. A display of Tod’s branded surf boards in striped leather provided a punchy backdrop for a capsule line of brightly colored deck shoes and gommino style sneakers bearing new graphic logos.

Tod’s spring ’18 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Styles in denim and camo khaki also had strong Americana connotations. Incontri’s take involved gommino loafers and work boots done in suede or canvas weaves, printed and textured to resemble aged jeans or sun-bleached safari jackets.

Tod’s spring ’18 presentation. REX Shutterstock

There was also a strong retro sneaker story. Kicks had color pop accents of orange, blue and green, while the classic gommino came in gorgeous saturated suedes such as a vibrant ocean blue.

Tod’s spring ’18 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Elsewhere, even the tote bags had a footwear theme — they were embellished with rubberized sole motifs resembling that classic driving shoe.

For more Tod’s footwear from the spring ’18 collection, check out the gallery.

Want more from Milan Fashion Week?

The Spring ’18 Shoes at Ferragamo Were Perfect for a Summer Promenade

Santoni’s Spring ’18 Collection Looked Almost Good Enough to Eat

The Best Shoe Moments on Day 2 of Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Giuseppe Zanotti Unveils Scuba Sneakers for Spring ’18