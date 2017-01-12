Footwear Brand Recalls ‘Swastika’ Boots After Image Goes Viral

By / 1 hour ago
polar Fox boots swastika
Polar Fox "James" boots.
Courtesy of Amazon.

Footwear brand Polar Fox has recalled a line of boots that some observers have said leaves the wrong kind of impression: The shoes stamp imprints on the ground that resemble swastikas.

According to CBS2 Los Angeles, a manager for the label’s parent company, Conal International Trading Inc., said on Wednesday that the tread’s likeness to the symbol is “unintentional and the company was not aware of the questionable design.”

Related
3 Huge Challenges for Retailers During the Final Days of the Holiday Shopping Rush

View post on imgur.com

Netizens reacted en masse after a Reddit user posted an image of the shoes on Monday on the popular social networking platform, calling attention to an image of the outsole and the pattern it leaves behind.

boots swastikasSome observers have said the tread on Polar Fox’s “James” boots resembles a swastika pattern. Courtesy of Amazon.

“There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots…” the user captioned the photo, which attracted more than 2.6 million views and a torrent of comment from many people who agreed that it shared a resemblance to the swastika.

The shoe does not appear on Conalfootwear.com, but is currently on sale on Amazon.com.

The Polar Fox James men’s lace-up cap-toe military combat boot originally retailed for $69, but has been reduced on the Amazon marketplace for around $40.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s