Steve Madden’s Latest Collaboration Is Designed to Give Men More Shoe Options

GQ x Steve Madden fall collection features a cap-toe boot. Courtesy of brand

Men will be getting some help putting their fall wardrobes together.

Steve Madden and GQ creative director Jim Moore have created a capsule collection of shoes and accessories that includes seven shoe styles and five bags, in addition to a cell phone and sunglass case. Together, they selected materials, stitching effects and finishes.

“It seems it has always been much more interesting to buy women’s shoes than men’s, and I’m looking to change that,” said Madden. “I want to be able to give guys the same options that we have always been able to give women. This collaboration with GQ does just that.”

The GQ x Steve Madden shoe collection includes styles with a vintage effect detailed in vegetable-tanned calf leather. For enhanced comfort, all shoes feature memory foam-cushioned footbeds.

<em>GQ</em> x Steve Madden bag for fall. Courtesy of brand

“Our goal was to create the perfect collection of footwear — with bags to mix and match — that we feel every guy should own for fall, encouraging them to purge the old and merge the new — all GQ-endorsed and sure to keep every guy in perfect step for fall,” said Moore.

<em>GQ</em> x Steve Madden slip-on sneaker. Courtesy of brand

The bag collection mirrors the footwear, using buffed calfskin, herringbone wool and nylon. Styles include a weekender, tote, briefcase and backpack.

Retail prices for the shoes range from $100 for sneakers to $225 for boots. Bags retail from $175 to $398. Additional accessories range from $13 to $45.

The full collection will be available for presale today online, followed by the addition of select Steve Madden stores and other specialty retailers on Aug. 16.

Want more?

The 5 Coolest Sets We Saw at the Men’s Runway Shows at New York Fashion Week

7 Dressy Men’s Shoes That Can Also Be Worn Casually