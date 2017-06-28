7 Sturdy Workboots With Steel Toes That Are Actually Comfortable

View Slideshow Thorogood's Western-inspired workbook features a protective steel toe. Courtesy of midwestboots.com

Men of steel. They’re a diverse group of workers across the country, taking on projects ranging from building bridges to repairing power lines.

With danger typically looming on the job site, these workers need head-to-toe protection that includes well-built steel-toe boots. While many of today’s tradesmen are opting for lightweight composite-toe styles, there remains a die-hard crowd that prefers the feel of a sturdy steel-toe boot.

The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standard F24125-05 covers the minimum requirements for the design, performance, testing and classification of protective footwear that’s accepted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

There’s a wide range of styles in the market today that meet these stringent guidelines, from hiking-inspired looks by brands such as Wolverine and Timberland to athletic looks from Red Wing and even Wwestern styles from Rocky and Thorogood. For guys who want to squeeze the most wear out of their boots, Dr. Martens does an ankle style that doubles as a casual.

Most work boots come equipped with a range of additional safety features that include slip-resistant outsoles, electrical hazard protection and even waterproofing. And look for comfort features such as padded insoles and antimicrobial linings.

Since workers are typically on their feet all day, a proper fit is critical. There are plenty of brands in the category that offer a wide range of sizes and widths so guys can achieve a customized fit.

