Sperry’s New Collection Is Designed for Both Land and Sea

Sperry's 7 Seas women's seafaring style. Courtesy of brand.

Performance and lifestyle brand Sperry today launched its new 7 Seas collection, a line designed for wear on both land and sea. The series of technology-driven boat shoes was developed in partnership with America’s Cup athletes. Sperry also serves as the official footwear supplier for Oracle Team USA and SoftBank Team Japan.

“Like the America’s Cup athletes, today’s intrepid customers are constantly on the go, moving from one adventure to the next,” said Adam Meek, VP of global product for Sperry. “The versatility of the new Sperry 7 Seas consumer collection mirrors the technology found in our Pro line and equips the exploration-hungry with the only shoe needed for adventures both on and off the boat.”

A unisex style from Sperry’s 7 Seas spring collection. Courtesy of brand.

The collection’s design elements include terrain traction pods and nonmarking rubber outsole with Razor-Cut Wave-Siping for enhanced grip; a 360° lacing system; MocFit construction and SeaBound integrated energy return system. Its hydrophobic mesh uppers with HydroPel technology and OmniVent construction ensure the shoes shed water and dry quickly.

Sperry men’s 7 Seas lightweight boating style. Courtesy of brand.

Featuring four styles and 23 colorways, the collection retails for $90 and is available in stores and on Sperry.com.

