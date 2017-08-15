Show Off Your School Spirit With Customized Collegiate Slide Designs

iSlide's University of Connecticut slides. Courtesy of brand

ISlides, known for customized slides, is welcoming students back to college this fall with a series featuring university and college branding.

The company has secured licensing deals with seven schools around the country that allow students to show their school spirit. The first two collections are available online for $49.99 and include Syracuse University and North Dakota State. Rolled out through the remainder of August will be the University of Alabama, University of Iowa, Louisiana State University, Michigan State, University of Connecticut and Santa Clara University.

iSlide Lousiania State University slides. Courtesy of brand

This is not the first high-profile licensing deal for company founder Justin Kittredge. Since its launch, iSlide has secured collaborations with the NBA, Nickelodeon, Madonna and others.

Kittredge, a 13-year footwear industry veteran and former head of Reebok Basketball, took his idea of customized slides to the “Shark Tank” TV show. Although he was offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, he declined.

iSlide’s Michigan State University style. Courtesy of brand

Those whose school has not yet signed on might be able to snag a pair with their sorority or fraternity’s letters on the slides for $44.99.

