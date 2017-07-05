Comfort Brand That Makes Shoes With Wider Toe Boxes is Launching in the U.S.

Joe Nimble's trailToes style for men. Courtesy of brand

Joe Nimble wants to free people’s feet. The German-based comfort brand, launched in 1982, is now making its way to the U.S. through sales on its website.

The collection of men’s and women’s casuals and performance styles allow toes to roam free inside the shoe through silhouettes that feature a generous toe box and zero-heel design. This barefoot concept was developed to help strengthen foot muscles, encourage a gentler foot strike and improve posture.

Included in the current offering for women are juicyToes, a lace-up casual; springyToes, an athletic-inspired style; and flexToes, an ankle bootie. For men, there’s chelseaToes, a Chelsea boot; relaxToes, a casual; and trailToes, an outdoor style. Prices range from $149 to $199.

The shoes are super-soft and flexible, making them easy to pack for a sightseeing trip or adventure-travel vacation.

Joe Nimble joins a roster of brands promoting the minimalist trend. Among them are Vivobarefoot, Xero Shoes, Vibram FiveFingers and athletic brands that include Nike, Brooks and New Balance, among others.

