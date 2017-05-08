This Brand Is Offering Fashionable Slip-Resistant Styles for Young Workers

Shoes for Crews Cabbie II unisex high-top sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Shoes for Crews, a market leader in slip-resistant duty footwear, has put a new face on the brand. Just last month, the West Palm Beach, Fla.-based company updated their entire product line.

“Work shoes do not need to be hard, heavy and ugly to be effective, but that’s what our industry had been delivering for decades,” said CEO and chief innovation officer Stuart Jenkins. “The opportunity to do it differently and successfully was immediately clear to me. Getting working people home safe is our mission, but that doesn’t mean the shoes they wear at work can’t look and feel as good as the ones they choose to wear when they’re not at work. It’s a matter of respect for working people.”

The debut spring collection is available exclusively online and reflects the style cues of today’s changing workforce, which includes more young people and women. All the styles are lightweight and comfort-driven and feature the brand’s proprietary slip-resistant technology. In addition, spring marks the first time a collection has been styled specifically to fit a woman’s foot.

Shoes for Crews Ruby, $79.98; shoesforcrews.com

The fresh styling is the result of a new design and product-development team, said Jenkins, as well as an upgrade in its factory partners and the products they deliver. Shoes for Crews also owns its own outsole factory, allowing it to control all manufacturing processes.

Shoes for Crews Ollie II men’s slip-on, $49.98; shoesforcrews.com

A suite of innovations called Elements of Safety has also been introduced.

“We’ve redesigned, redeveloped and reworked the collection, rolling out 77 new styles,” Jenkins said.

Among the innovations offered are the TripGuard, a slightly curved toe with special traction to make moving back and forth from slick to carpeted surfaces easier and safer, and Zone Traction, a system that features environment-specific tread patterns placed in strategic locations on the outsole.

Want more?

How Weinbrenner Is Changing the Workboot Market

9 Work Boot Brands That Are Comfortable, Too