These $1,500 Elkhart Boots Are for the Fashionable Soccer Fanatic

Esquivel x Paris Saint-Germain shoe collection. Courtesy of brand.

Footwear designer George Esquivel is adding a French touch to his offering with the debut of a capsule collection in collaboration with Paris-based soccer team Paris Saint-Germain. Founded in 1970, the team has won a record number of French Cups.

The collection will debut at Colette in Paris tomorrow, with the Elkhart boot for men and women in hand-burnished blue. It retails for $1,500. Team member Marquinhos will attend the event.

Paris Saint-Germain team member Marquinhos. Courtesy of brand.

“It’s been an amazing experience working with the team,” said Esquivel. “We met through a mutual friend last summer when [the team] was playing on the west coast, and I fell in love with the brand, which reflects the Parisian sense of elegance in a very modern way.”

Favien Allegre, merchandising and brand diversification director of Paris Saint-Germain, added: “We are delighted to present this new fashion collaboration. It’s the beginning of a long story between our two brands. We both share the values of excellence and the importance of detail. In the recent years, the club has tied a close relationship with the U.S. thanks to three consecutive summer tours, and we are proud to take if further.”

Following the launch at Colette, additional styles will be rolled out this fall for U.S. distribution. They will be available in the U.S. at A’Marees in Newport Beach, Calif., and esquivelshoes.com.

Want More?

George Esquivel and Jonathan Cohen’s New Handcrafted Shoes Are Like Art

Prada Sent Feminine Dresses With Soccer Socks and Sneakers Down the Runway

Paris Shopping Hot Spot Colette Celebrates 20 Years, Plus More News From Paris