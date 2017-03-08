Well Dressed Men to Create Exclusive Line of Handcrafted Shoes With Luxury Brand Robert Talbott

A look from Robert Talbott’s spring ’17 men’s collection. Courtesy of brand.

Men’s footwear startup Well Dressed Men (WDM) has inked a licensing deal with California-based luxury apparel brand Robert Talbott.

Under the partnership, WDM will produce an exclusive collection of handcrafted footwear for Robert Talbott that will debut this fall. Featuring more than 20 styles, the collection includes wingtips, oxfords, Chelsea boots and evening shoes, as well as accessories such as leather backpacks, weekenders and wallets.

“Robert Talbott is at the pinnacle of menswear in the United States, and we can now fully wardrobe their customers with this debut collection,” said WDM’s CEO, Mark Kohlenberg, who founded the company with Laura Engerman. “WDM is very much looking forward to our partnership.”

Mark Kohlenberg and Laura Engerman, founders of Well Dressed Men. Courtesy of brand.

Added Shelby Godfrey, VP of sourcing and licensing for Robert Talbott, “Our agreement with WDM strengthens our brand in the shoe category and is a fulfillment of our goal to provide customers with a complete fashion solution. We look forward to a successful partnership with WDM as we build this category together.”

Kohlenberg and Engerman created WDM to offer private-label product development, sourcing and manufacturing for the men’s retail and wholesale markets. The pair met at Allen Edmonds, where Kohlenberg began his career and oversaw a joint venture with the German footwear firm Elefanten. Kohlenberg went on to launch children’s brand Umi, which was acquired by Weyco Group in 2010.

Engerman handled raw materials acquisition, logistics and supply-chain management for Allen Edmonds. She also served as men’s merchandising manager for Hush Puppies.