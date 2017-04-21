Reef Goes Retro for Latest Collab With Masafumi Watanabe

Reef Masafumi Watanabe
Landis laceup from the M.W. x Reef collab collection.
Courtesy of Reef

Ah, for the olden days.

For Reef’s third collaboration with Masafumi Watanabe (the designer behind Bedwin & the Heartbreakers), the pair have turned back the clock with an homage to vintage California surf style.

Their new nine-piece men’s collection, available now on Reef.com, features classic apparel and footwear silhouettes, decorated throughout with a green-and-white fig-leaf print.

“We designed this third collection around a spring release and were inspired by Reef’s deep roots in surf culture,” Tom Cooke, Reef’s VP of footwear, said in a statement. “Specifically, we looked at vintage California surfing from the 1950s to ’70s as a point of reference. It’s simple, timeless surf wear that’s been elevated through Masafumi’s choices around comfortable, quality materials and details.”

For his part, Watanabe created a lifestyle collection for the true surfer and outdoor enthusiast. “There are military details like functional pockets and quality materials in the collection for a surfer on the move, exploring up and down the coast,” he said.

The footwear in the M.W. for Reef collection includes two flip-flops: a fig leaf-print Switchfoot rubber style (retailing for $25); and a special version of the leather Voyage style ($110).

Reef Masafumi Watanabe

M.W. for Reef Switchfoot printed flip-flop, $25; Reef.com

Also included are the Landis slim-fit laceup in khaki ($70) and the Mission sneaker in a dark olive ($100), both featuring fig-leaf details.

Reef Masafumi Watanabe

M.W. for Reef Mission sneaker in olive, $100; Reef.com

