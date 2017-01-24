These Japanese Men’s Brands Offer Trend-Driven Boots and Casual Shoes

Japanese brand Polpetta updates the Chelsea boot with orange goring. George Chinsee.

There was a growing international presence at this week’s men’s Project/Mrket and Project Sole show in New York, with a quartet of Japan-based footwear brands making their U.S. debut.

Keeping in an authentic Japanese spirit was Calen Blosso, a series of thongs detailed in a wide range of leathers and materials, inspired by traditional Asian looks. For a modern take on the classic silhouette, the outsoles were done in Vibram and PVC, with leather-lined footbeds. The line is produced in Japan and retails from $200-$250. The shoes will be available at retail in March-April.

Calen Blosso sandals from Japan are based on traditional silhouettes. George Chinsee.

Polpetta, produced in Vietnam, features a series of colorful trend-driven casuals and boots with an emphasis on smoking slippers and retail from $250-$400. The line is set to hit stores beginning in April.

Illei, a sneaker-focused collection made in China, retails from $250-$400 and will deliver to stores in the U.S. in June-July. For a more directional look, there’s Nil Admirari, which includes boots and creepers and retails from $450-$650. Delivery is slated for June.

Illei athleisure-inspired laceups. George Chinsee.

