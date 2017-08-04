These Exclusive Hand-Painted Shoes Feature Pharrell Williams’ Face — And They’ll Be Up for Auction

One-of-a-kind hand-painted sneaker by Hunter & Gatti for Amfar. Courtesy of brand

Get your checkbooks out for a cause.

Creative duo Hunter & Gatti, known for their work as art directors and photographers, have joined forces with Woollier, a new atelier in Los Angeles that specializes in Italian-made sneakers, for a one-of-a-kind signature sneaker featuring a painted likeness of Pharrell Williams.

The sneaker will be auctioned off later this year as a fundraiser for amFAR, an organization founded in 1985 that’s dedicated to ending AIDS through research.

The one-of-a kind sneaker — Wollier’s signature Royal high-top — features exclusive hand painted artwork of Pharrell Williams inspired by a photo shot by Hunter & Gatti for a GQ editorial when Willliams was Man of the Year in its British edition. The art work was done by using a traditional hand-applied leather transfer process and then treated for a vintage effect.

“The Royal is centered around juxtaposition,” said Childress, Woollier’s creative director, about the sneaker. “The upper channels simplicity, nostalgia and humility, while the looped collar embodies distinction, relevance and greatness.”

Woollier offers handmade sneakers for men, inspired by numbered edition art prints and offered in limited quanities.

The sneaker will be on display at Hunter & Gatti’s in Barcelona, Spain until it is auctioned by amFAR. Currently, the Royal in bianco is available at HG Art Gallery in Barcelona.“This was a really fun project,” added Hunter. “I love Woollier’s collection and we’re excited to carry the Royal at our gallery.”

Added Childress, “We’ve had this idea in the pipeline for a while, but I think it’s great timing. Since the Royal is art-inspired, an art gallery is a fitting debut.”

