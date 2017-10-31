This James Bond-Like Shoe Comes With Hidden Spy Gadgets and Laces That Cut Through Wood

The Secret Shoe by Oliver Sweeney Courtesy of brand

For those dressing up as James Bond this Halloween, here’s a shoe worth considering. British shoe house Oliver Sweeney and luxury website VeryFirstTo.com have teamed up to create The Secret Shoe — a handcrafted deerskin derby style that conceals a host of 007-worthy gadgets. It retails for $2,715.

Designed for everyday emergencies from as routine as losing one’s jacket to being kidnapped, each pair contains up to six gizmos from a list of 12 options. Devices include the world’s smallest phone, a tiny video/still camera, a mini Swiss army knife and a minute aftershave atomizer with Sweeney’s signature fragrance. In addition, the shoes discreetly add two inches to the wearer’s height.

The gadgets are hidden within the shoe and covered with the insole, which can easily be peeled back. In addition, anyone who purchases the shoe and wants to hide a spare key can request a specially cut space within one of the shoes to conceal it. Each pair takes two weeks to produce.

“I’m involved in and obsessed by every part of the shoemaking process, from sourcing the finest leathers to working closely with our Italian, family-run factory in the Marche region,” Tim Cooper, cobbler-in-chief at Oliver Sweeney, said about the shoes, available in black, brown and tan.

In keeping with Oliver Sweeney’s penchant for tattoo details upon its shoes, a fire writer will inscribe details on the soles from one’s name to blood type, address, GPS coordinates, etc.

VeryFirstTo founder Marcel Knobil said, “In addition to the items hidden within the shoe, the laces themselves are made of Kevlar, originally used for parachute cords. They can act as a friction saw cutting through wood or plastic … so if you ever find yourself zip-tied, you have a fighting chance.”

The shoes can be purchased from VeryFirstTo.com and OliverSweeney.com beginning today.