New Brand Heirloom is Designing Accessible Luxury Shoes

Heirloom Tatanka fringed suede boot on crepe sole. Courtesy of brand

Scott Burr is about to embark on a shoe adventure. On July 1, the entrepreneur is launching heirloomnyc.com, a direct-to-consumer collection of men’s contemporary footwear.

According to Burr, whose background is in the hospitality industry, he shifted careers when he and his wife decided to live their dream and relocate to New York from Mississippi. He landed a job in sales at Ralph Lauren where he was bitten by the fashion bug.

He honed in on footwear as a jumping off point for his new enterprise. “I wanted to do one thing well,” he said about possibly expanding into a lifestyle brand down the road.

Heirloom Morrison jogger in suede and leather. Courtesy of brand

Although Burr had no formal shoe training, he had a clear vision for the brand and headed to Portugal to source the line, even self-financing the project. Citing Native American culture, the military and vintage Americana as inspiration points, Heirloom is launching with three styles: the Morrison jogger, Tomahawk sporty lace-up and the Tatanka boot.

According to Burr, the brand pays homage to classic detailing, even inspiring its name. “Heirloom means things that can stand the test of time and hold up through generations,” he explained. “These are styles that will hold up over time.”

The Tomahawk sporty lace-up style. Courtesy of brand

Burr is also committed to keeping prices within reach of consumers in their mid-20s to early 40s. “I want to compete with luxury brands, but at more accessible price points,” he said, with the line retailing from $295-$495.

