Concepts Has a Must-Have Collab on the Way With French Comfort Brand Mephisto

Concepts x Mephisto features a colorful twist on a comfort classic. Courtesy of brand

Your parents might own a pair, and maybe even your grandparents. But that shouldn’t stop you from stepping into your own pair of Mephisto’s Match lace-up style. The upscale French brand, known for its comfort looks, is taking a fashion stand via a collaboration with sneaker retailer Concepts. The store, with locations in Cambridge, Mass., and New York, is putting a daring spin on the ghillie-laced style, updating it in shocking magenta and cool mint. The shoes retail for $375.

While the shoes stray from convention when it comes to aesthetics, the comfort features remain intact. They’re leather-lined, and sport a white midsole on top of a natural gum sole for some bounce when walking. They also boast Mephisto’s patented Soft-Air technology for tireless walking, and padded collar and tongue that protect against pressure at the top of the foot and behind the ankle.

Now, you won’t find these colorful footnotes everywhere. The Concepts x Mephisto collection will drop on Sept. 1 exclusively online, plus in-store at Concepts in Cambridge beginning at 10 a.m. and at Concepts in New York at 11 a.m.

