These Comfy Woven Leather Sneakers Update a Classic Summer Look

Clae's Ellington SP crafted in woven leather; $120; Clae.com. Courtesy of Clae

Los Angeles-based footwear brand Clae has reimagined a summer style staple and given it a modern twist.

Woven leather is a seasonal favorite that delivers a sophisticated look, and the label’s new Ellington SP sneakers take on the trend in a day-to-night way.

The lightweight, versatile kicks incorporate a debossed leather upper with waxed laces, tonal stitching, and a molded EVA footbed on the brand’s custom Standard Premium rubber cupsole.

The textured style makes it a fine option for a sleek style statement at the office or for business-casual affairs, and it’s transitional for relaxed occasions, too.

They’re available for $120 at select retailers worldwide and on Clae.com.

Clae celebrated its 15th anniversary last year with collaborative shoe lines with Ronnie Fieg, Publish Brand and Mama Shelter.

Speaking to Footwear News in a previous interview, Clae’s general manager (EMEA) Jerome Thuillier said the brand’s collaborations help expand its reach. “We have always aimed to provide the much-needed quality and value aspects of the brand, focusing more on the product first,” Thuillier explained. “We continue to retain our independent spirit and garner the attention of our existing customer base with the hope that we can draw the attention of the collaborator’s customer base as well via our designs, quality and the dedication to bringing footwear that supports our vision of creating footwear that evolves and endures.”

