These Are the Top Tech-Driven Workboots for Men This Season

Workboot brands are constructing footwear from the inside for spring, balancing performance with comfort in lightweight composite toes, cushioned footbeds and flexible slip-resistant outsoles. These boots, all featuring the latest tech-driven safety and comfort features, offer the latest in boot technology for those who spend most of the day on their feet in even the most difficult of work conditions.

With features like these, your favorite new workboots will last way more than just the next couple of seasons.

Thorogood’s 1957 Series boot in Briar Pitstop leather, X-Stream waterproofing and MAXWear wedge outsole.

Skechers Work’s Hartan waterproof steel-toe boot with memory foam footbed.

Irish Setter’s Kasota boot with TriTek anti-fatigue sole, UltraDry waterproofing and Cushin Comfort tongue.

Georgia’s ReFLX style with three- layer comfort system, Ergo-Fit protective toe cap and abrasion-resistant mesh upper.

Merrell’s Moab 2 Vent mid-waterproof with M Select Dry membrane to seal out water, bellows tongue and Kinetic Fit Elite blended EVA contoured footbed.

Caterpillar’s Induction waterproof composite-toe boot with Ease comfort cushioned midsole and footbed.

Avenger’s Chelsea boot featuring carbon nanofiber safety toe, dual-density rebound insole and Meramec polyurethane wedge.

Terra’s Findlay waterproof style with Cleanfeet-treated moisture-wicking lin- ing, Firma-Flex metal- free toe and plate, and 3MTM Scotchlite reflective heel band.

Iron Age’s Galvanizer boot with metatarsal guard, abrasion- resistant safety toe cap and lightweight cushioned outsole.

Carhartt’s Ground Force safety-toe waterproof boot featuring Insite footbed for comfort and support.

Timberland Pro’s Ridgewood composite safety toe waterproof boot with Stable Stride heel-locking stability platform and dynamic Anti-Fatigue polyurethane footbed.