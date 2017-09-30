7 Men’s Waterproof Boots to Buy For Fall That Are Stylish

View Slideshow Timberland Violet 6-inch waterproof boot for men. Courtesy of brand

When it rains, it’s more than likely guys will be puddle jumping in a pair of sneakers that by day’s end are soaked through to the sole. Unlike their more practical female counterparts, guys are often reluctant to step into a pair of more sensible rain boots.

But, these days, men can stay dry and comfortable even in a downpour in a pair of waterproof boots that pick up on the latest trends from Chelsea looks to hikers and even golf shoes. These multifunctional looks can also be worn as everyday footwear, giving men even more bang for their buck.

Before heading out to buy a pair of these performance looks, there are some important things to consider. Know the difference between waterproof and water resistant. While waterproof footwear won’t allow water to penetrate, keeping feet completely dry, water resistant simply means footwear will be able to tolerate a light rain or drizzle. Check for any manufacturer hangtags for components such as Gore-Tex and Dri-Lex that will highlight the performance features and benefits of footwear. It’s often worth paying a bit more for a quality components that won’t break down.

Waterproof boots can be found in both outdoor and fashion stores, with lots of options also available online. So, do your homework before heading out to the mall.

For the maximum in waterproofing, Merrell does its Moab 2 hiking style that features its proprietary M Select DRY that seals out water yet lets moisture escape.

Ugg’s Hannen TL lace-up boot in waterproof leather then seals the seams for added protection. It’s even lined in wool for added warmth during those damp days of winter.

For a dressier take on the category, outdoor brand Blondo does the Damien, a wingtip boot that blends style with function. Or, G. H. Bass taps into the Dallas, a waterproof Chelsea boot.

