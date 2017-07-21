How to Get McDonald’s Sleek New Fashion Line & Sandals Delivered Free

View Slideshow Fashion and other items from McDonald's McDelivery Collection, available July 26. Courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald’s is getting into the fast food delivery game with a side order of fashion.

The food chain will give away free apparel, accessories and other merchandise to customers who place food orders in select cities worldwide on Wednesday, dubbed McDelivery Day, through the UberEats app.

Sandal slides from McDonald’s McDelivery Collection. Courtesy of McDonald's

Among the McDelivery Collection items are a pair of sleek black sandal slides emblazoned with “World Famous” and a companion hoodie and sweatpants. There’s also a onesie designed with Big Mac graphics, and a matching picnic blanket and pillowcase set.

The items selected from the line will be a surprise to the customer and cannot be requested. On Tuesday, the mcdeliveryatmcdonalds.com will announce the participating locations.

The fast food brand describes the McDelivery Collection as “a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order.”

Extra value, indeed.

And along with sleek streetwear, Brand McDonald’s was embraced on the runway too, at the opening of Miami Swim Week on Thursday. Students from Miami International University of Art and Design created the McDCouture Collection featuring resortwear designed entirely out of McDonald’s food packaging.

The McDCouture Collection Kicks Off Miami Swim Week. Courtesy of McDonald's/Getty

Some of the designs incorporated more than 7,000 McDonald’s sandwich wrappers, 2,800 fry boxes, 2,800 straws, 825 soft drink cups, 225 Happy Meal boxes, 2,900 sandwich boxes, 1,000 Sriracha sauce lids and 250 to-go bags.

The male models hit the catwalk wearing Old Navy flip-flops and the women wore strappy sandal stilettos.

McDCouture Collection kicks off Miami Swim Week. Courtesy of McDonald's/Getty

The winning design earned Pablo Machado Palomeque a $5,000 scholarship, presented by franchise owners the Cabrera/Bentancourt organization, for his “McDCouture Angel” that featured french fry box flowers and 7,000 butterflies made from 1,100 sandwich wrappers.

McDCouture Collection kicks off Miami Swim Week. Courtesy of McDonald's/Getty

Click through the gallery to see the winning look and more images from the runway.