Lucky Brand’s First-Ever Men’s Shoe Line Is Designed to Complement Suits

Lucky Brand's first men's shoe line; prices range from $139.00 to $199.00; Luckybrand.com. Courtesy of Lucky Brand.

There’s a new Lucky streak ahead for men’s shoes.

Lucky Brand has unveiled its first-ever men’s footwear line featuring leather lace-up hiker boots, Chelsea boots, suede chukkas, loafers and more styles developed through a licensing agreement with Genesco Inc., the label announced Thursday in a statement.

The introduction of the men’s shoe collection runs in tandem with Lucky Brand’s strategy to expand in the menswear category, and the designs were created to complement its new men’s suit collection, the Lucky Brand Black Label, according to the statement.

Prices ranges from $139 to $199, the collection is currently available on LuckyBrand.com. The shoes drop in the fall at Dillard’s and other select retailers.

Lucky Brand’s chief executive officer Carlos Alberini said he’s “excited” to have an experienced partner in Nashville-based Genesco, which also has development agreements with Johnston & Murphy, Dockers, G.H. Bass & Co., Journeys, and Lids.

“Our company’s values are aligned with those of Genesco, and we have tremendous confidence in their talented and experienced team to develop and offer crafted design, versatility and style range for most occasions,” Alberini said.

Lucky Brand’s chief creative officer Kin Ying Lee added that the foray is a natural progression. “We have honed in on our male customer,” Ying Lee explained, “working diligently to create a wider offering to suit his every need from head to toe.”