These Luxury High-top Sneakers Feature 510 Swarovski Crystals

Koio Collective's Primo Swarovski sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Direct-to-consumer brand Koio Collective knows a thing or two about chic shoes. Its sneakers are hand made in the Marche region of Italy using top-quality calfskin and suedes.

But the label’s latest creation takes luxe to a new level.

Tomorrow, Jan. 5, the brand is releasing the Primo Swarovski, a limited-edition version of its popular Primo high-top that is adorned with exactly 510 Swarovski crystals. Not 509, not 511, but 510. We’re all about the specifics, y’all.

The sleek, all-black sneaker was created in partnership with the Austrian crystal company and also features ultra soft calf leather and Koio’s first glossy black Margom outsole. It will retail for $498 on Koio’s e-commerce website and at its pop-up on Lafayette Street in New York’s Soho neighborhood.

Koio Collective’s Primo Swarovski sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Koio Collective’s Primo Swarovski sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Koio Collective was founded in early 2015 by fellow Wharton graduates Chris Wichert and Johannes Quodt. In an interview with FN in November, the entrepreneurs explained the brand’s aesthetic.

“We started out with this one model, the Primo high-top, that really got it going for us and then we expanded the line,” recalled Quodt. “We introduced a lowtop sneaker with mountaineering eyelets that got a lot of traction, especially for women, and have just introduced a third court sneaker.”

He added, “We thought we were going to do a men’s brand, but we’re now 50-50. What we see going really well is this unisex character, and lot of girls like the clean minimalist designs we’re doing.”

Chris Wichert and Johannes Quodt, founders of Koio Collective Mark Mann

Looking ahead, the duo have big plans for Koio Collective.

“Our vision is to build this modern luxury brand,” said Wichert. “We eventually want to expand to other leather accessories, including duffel bags, messenger bags, wallets. The portfolio is not yet defined, but it all revolves around leather. We want to make it a more welcoming, more approachable luxury brand compared to traditional luxury players.”

Want More?

Men’s Sneaker Brand Koio Collective Launches E-Commerce

True Religion Debuts Unisex Luxury Sneakers ‘Based on a Feeling, Not a Label’

This Company Will Let You Rent Yeezys and Other Luxury Sneakers

Why German Luxury Label Philipp Plein Is Investing Aggressively in Retail