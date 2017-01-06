Here’s How to Win Four Pairs of Men’s Shoes

King & Stone spring '17 Balaj laceup. Courtesy of brand.

To celebrate its first anniversary this month, men’s online footwear subscription service King & Stone has announced the launch of a sweepstakes called Free Shoes for a Year, the winner of which will receive a free pair of shoes each season.

According to company co-founder Shaun Rosenstein, consumers can enter the contest through Jan. 31, with the winner to be announced before Feb. 15. The contest is open to all U.S. residents age 18 and over, and no purchase is necessary. The winner will be asked to select a style of his choice each season, said Rosenstein.

“We wanted to do a sweepstakes to remind people that the new year is an opportunity to reinvent yourself, and for many guys this includes their look,” said Rosenstein. ”We thought it would be a great fit for one lucky guy; he didn’t have to worry about what to wear for the rest of the year, at least for his shoes.”

Xook sneaker style for spring ’17 from King & Stone. Courtesy of brand.

The company, which also offers socks and sunglasses, will be expanding its accessories selection in April with the addition of a watch, priced at $70, said Rosenstein.

Balaj casual from King & Stone spring ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

To cast a wider net, the company is now also offering consumers the option of order single pairs instead of subscribing to the seasonal service. When ordering shoes by the pair, they will retail at $125 instead of the subscription price of $75 a pair. “There had been demand for a pair at a time,” said Rosenstein, who hopes consumers then become subscription shoppers.