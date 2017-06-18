Stylish Shoes Graduates Can Wear To a Job Interview

View Slideshow Cobbler Union's split-toe ankle boot in burnished leather. Courtesy of brand

The party’s over and the class of 2017 will now be job hunting. For guys who may have worn nothing but soccer slides and sneakers for the past four years, it’s time to revisit your wardrobe and invest in a pair of interview-appropriate footwear.

Although some of you may be considering a driving moc or boat style, think again. An interview is all about first impressions, so step up your look. Even if the company where you’re interviewing has a casual fashion policy, don’t take those liberties until you land the job. There will be plenty of opportunities to wear your favorite jeans and sneakers to the office. And, possibly bring your dog.

Before shoe shopping, select an interview suit. Smart style starts from the top down. So, if you’re opting for a trendy slim suit with a tapered trouser, balance it with an oxford or monk strap that picks up a bold bottom. And while black shoes are always safe, brown works just as well with a navy, black or gray suit.

For the more adventurous dresser who still wants to play it safe, there are lots of boot options that double as shoes. Prada does a sleek polished Chelsea boot, while Cobbler Union, an Atlanta-based retailer, interprets an ankle boot in antiqued leather then adds a combination rubber and leather outsole.

Really want to make a style statement? Aquatalia does a classic cap-toe lace-up in navy suede, while Bacco Bucci adds a side-zip to a dark navy leather bootie.

Looking for something easy to slip into? G.H. Bass & Co., does a classic loafer with a bit trim, while Tod’s interprets the slip-on in a penny moc version.

While these brands may come with higher price tags, they’re worth the investment. An experienced human resource director can tell how serious you are about the job by the way your suit is tailored and the shine on your shoes.

Want more?

The Street Style at London Men’s Fashion Week Is the Summer Fashion Inspiration You Need

The Best Men’s Sneakers From Pitti Uomo Spring 2018