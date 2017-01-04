HUF Is Coming Out With ‘Penthouse Magazine’ Shoes

By / 1 hour ago
huf shoes penthouse
HUF x Penthouse's Hupper 2 shoes; $85; Hufworldwide.com.
Courtesy of HUF.

HUF celebrates the golden age of adult magazine centerfold stars in a new capsule collection highlighting “Penthouse Magazine’s” pictorials of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

The skate lifestyle brand and pornographic publication synchronized in their subversive, counterculture sensibilities to produce a naughty-meets-luxe range that drops Thursday at select HUF retailers.

Premium leather Hupper 2 sneakers ($85) feature “Penthouse” patterns debossed on the white upper. The logo is emblazoned with metallic gold detail on the tongue, and custom artwork is incorporated in the insole.

The collab pays a nod to the magazine’s nudity, too, in a pair of socks that feature a topless model. The style incorporates black cap toes and a design that nods censored magazine sleeve covers.

Other items in the collection include velvet tracksuits, hoodies, a vanilla scented air freshener, gold plated bottle opener keychain, and co-branded hats.

Founded in 1965, Penthouse built a reputation as the raunchier answer to Playboy. The magazine was known for publishing diffused, soft focus photos of its models, of which some of the archival erotic photography has been incorporated in the accessories.

The collection’s editorial campaign features 2016 Penthouse “Pet of the Year” Kenna James — mostly clothed.

HUF is currently running a promotion for a free pair of socks with the purchase of footwear online with a special code.

