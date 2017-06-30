How to Preorder Tod’s New Made in Italy Chelsea Boots

Tod's Harness Chelsea Boot Nordstrom

Tod’s is known for its sophisticated Italian-made looks, and its upcoming Harness Chelsea boot is no different.

Available in a variety of materials, the men’s style featured here is a smooth black leather look affixed with a strap that wraps from the heel to the front of the foot for a unique take on the classic Chelsea boot.

Tod’s Harness Chelsea Boot lateral Nordstrom

As usual, this model is made in Italy with the luxurious quality Tod’s has built its nearly century-long reputation on.

Subtle yet sure to make a statement, the Tod’s Harness Chelsea boot in black leather is now available for preorder from select retailers including Nordstrom for $745. An estimated delivery date is not available, but buyers will not be charged until the shoes ship.

Tod’s Harness Chelsea boot, $745 (preorder); nordstrom.com

Tod’s Harness Chelsea Boot medial Nordstrom

Tod’s Harness Chelsea Boot front Nordstrom

Tod’s Harness Chelsea Boot top Nordstrom

Tod’s Harness Chelsea Boot sole Nordstrom

