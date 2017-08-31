How Cole Haan Modernized the Classic Monk Strap Shoe

Cole Haan GrandEvolution Modern Monk Cole Haan

The monk shoe is a staple of formal footwear, but let’s face it: they aren’t always the most exciting shoes on the shelf. To shake things up, Cole Haan created the GrandEvolution Modern Monk.

The GrandEvolution Modern Monk is exactly what it sounds like — a sleek, smart and updated take on the strappy shoes you’ve come to love. Here, the monk shoe’s traditional buckle hardware has been replaced with a Velcro closure, while Cole Haan’s dual-density EVA Grand OS midsole adds improved cushioning.

Cole Haan GrandEvolution Modern Monk, $280; colehaan.com

Available in a dark “Marine Blue” leather with a white midsole and tan trim, this model retails for $280 and is available now from colehaan.com and select retailers.

