It’s 4/20 & These Are All the Hemp Shoes You Need to Get Your Hands On

It’s April 20, aka 4/20, the day when, in the words of Bob Dylan, “everybody must get stoned.”

And in honor of the occasion, Footwear News has curated a collection of sneakers, moccasins and boots made with natural hemp.

Among the looks are styles by the California-based brands Sanuk, Vans and Supra, all of which have a natural connection to the holiday: The number 420 reportedly became synonymous with marijuana because a group of California teenagers picked it as their favorite time to light up after school.

Supra’s Vaider Tan Hemp & Rasta Shoes, $24.97; Zumiez.com

Throughout history, hemp has been used to produce all number of products. Some early uses were for clothing and sail materials. Which perhaps explains why Toms utilized hemp on its casual boat shoe.

Toms’ Culver Boat Shoe, $63.95; Nordstrom.com

While hemp fabric and your favorite herbal blend are both derived from the Cannabis sativa plant, industrial hemp has very low levels of the plant’s psychoactive component THC. (So don’t try to light these styles on fire to get high.)

Click through the slideshow to see all our hemp shoe picks for 4/20.

