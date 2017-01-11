Frye Dips Into Its Archives For New Vintage Western Collection

Frye Boot's Western Reissue collection. Thomas Iannaccone.

Today, fashion is all about the real deal. So for a little Western boot nostalgia, iconic American footwear and accessories brand Frye is introducing Western Reissue, a men’s and women’s collection inspired by its archival looks.

The 11-style line is based on vintage designs dating back to the 1940s and includes the women’s Firebird, introduced after World War II, and the men’s Graham Stitch Tall, from the ’60s. “We have a strong archive of Western looks and felt it was time to bring these iconic styles back,” said a company spokesperson. The line, made in Mexico, is being soft-launched this month in Frye stores, with wider distribution slated for May at retail prices from $458-$898.

Frye launched in 1863 when founder John A. Frye, opened the doors to his own shop in Massachusetts. In 1888, the first boots manufactured under The Frye Company name were introduced to consumers on a wide scale.

The Frye story continues into World War II, when U.S. serviceman — including General Patton — wore the sturdy designs. Fast forward to the ’60s, when Frye did custom orders for high-profilers including Jackie Kennedy, Barbra Streisand, Walt Frazier, Carole King and Liza Minnelli.

