This New Brand Launched Nude-Based Shoes for Men

Brandon Bryant (left), of Wallstreet Paper blog, and Donovan Briggs (right), of Briggs Box blog, model styles from Freeman Plat's fall 2017 nudetral collection. Courtesy of Freeman Plat

Freeman Plat, a men’s lifestyle brand founded by Jeremy Sallee that has been Boston-based since its spring 2015 debut, has decided to take on the Big Apple. The premium footwear company now calls New York City home, and to celebrate, it has released a limited edition “Nudetral” shoe collection for fall.

Freeman Plat’s quarter jogger silhouette. Courtesy of Freeman Plat

Backed by bloggers Brandon Bryant and Donovan Briggs, who have built their own reputable following for their tailored personal style, the nude-based collection continues the brand’s current contemporary professional aesthetic.

Freeman Plat’s signature silhouettes — the Lace Jogger, Quarter Jogger, and Zip Jogger — along with a newly introduced Quarter Loafer, round out the assortment. Crisp and clean multicolored designs add in newness.

According to a statement by the brand, “the idea behind the collection began with the concept of creating a color-story that’s ‘bold and provocative yet balanced and wearable.'”

Nappa leather and Italian suede come together across the shoes for a luxe combination of fabrics, while brogue perforations, cut-outs and reflective detailing make up key features.

Freeman Plat’s zip jogger in grey. Courtesy of Freeman Plat

Sallee shared details on the move to NYC and the Nudetral collection with Footwear News.

FN: What sparked the move to NYC?

Jeremy Sallee: Personally, I believe NYC was always in the cards for us. As a progressive brand that pushes the envelope in terms of design and changing societal norms, NYC epitomizes much of who we are. Boston was a great place to start, but New York is where we need to be to take the brand to the next level.

The lace jogger features a cut-out detail and color blocking. Courtesy of Freeman Plat

FN: How did you decide to go about partnering with Briggs and Wallstreet Paper to showcase the new styles?

JS: Brandon Bryant (@wallstreetpaper) and Donovan Briggs (@briggs) have supported the brand from the start. These guys are great. They’re fashionable and they do an excellent job in educating our consumer on ways to wear the product. Even more important, as business men they both represent our brand message of “creating your own destiny” (aka FTMITM aka *uck the man. I’m the man.).

Brandon Bryant of blog Wallstreet Paper wears the quarter jogger from the Nudetral collection. Courtesy of Freeman Plat

FN: What are the biggest changes from previous collections in terms of design/trend?

JS: The biggest change is the introduction of the Quarter Loafer, a simplified tassel-less version of the Quarter Jogger (our best seller). We developed this model for the consumer that likes the idea of a sneaker-Loafer hybrid but doesn’t necessarily need the “flash” of the tassels.

FN: What’s are you most excited about in the new collection?

JS: I think the most exciting part for me is the provocative use of color and color blocking. In the past we’ve strayed away from multi-colored skus mostly due to concerns of wearability. The nice thing about the Nudetrals collection is that while it has a number of colors and materials , they all work well together to create something that’s eye-catching yet easy to wear.

The brand’s quarter loafer features a suede upper. Courtesy of Freeman Plat

The Nudetral collection is available exclusively online at freemanplat.com while supplies last. Retail prices are $340 for the Quarter Loafer, $365 for the Quarter Jogger, $375 for the Lace Jogger and $385 for the Zip Jogger.

