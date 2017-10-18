Boxing Legend George Forman Gets Into the Shoe Business With Comfy Styles for Men and Women

Heavyweight champion George Foreman. Roger Askew/REX/Shutterstock

Boxing legend George Forman used some fancy footwear to move around the ring. Now, he’s giving his feet some TLC with a line of comfort shoes sold exclusively through FootSmart.com.

The online retailer has collaborated with the former heavyweight champion for the George Forman Collection by Footworks featuring SMARTsystem technology, developed and tested at Stanford University.

George Foreman’s collection for Foot Smart. Courtesy of Foot Smart

The shoes are designed to promote mobility and comfort, and include men’s and women’s athletic and casual walking shoes. It was created to help reduce knee stress and pain and slow the onset and progression of osteoarthritis. The collection retails for $90 to $115.

George Foreman’s collection for Foot Smart. Courtesy of Foot Smart

“A doctor told me that the key to staying active is to keep moving, and my footwear collection features styles you can wear all day, every day,” said Forman. “Millions of Americans are affected by arthritis, and if you’re over 40 or have knee pain like I did, then these shoes are for you.”

Lee Smith, president of .com, added, “We are excited to work with the legendary athlete on this collaboration to offer the key 40+ demographic a walking shoe collection unlike any on the market. Merging innovative technology developed at Stanford University on Longevity, one of the leading research facilities for technological advances to help people live longer lives, the new line is valuable to the FootSmart.com product assortment.”

George Foreman’s collection for Foot Smart. Courtesy of Foot Smart