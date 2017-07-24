Foot.com Re-Launches as the Place to Find Out About Foot Conditions and Treatments

Foot.com website addresses foot health issues. Courtesy of brand

Is summer getting to your feet?

Aetrex Worldwide in Teaneck, N.J., , a source for comfort and wellness footwear products and technology, is providing some relief. Today, it re-launched Foot.com, where consumers can learn about common foot conditions and treatments as well as the benefits of preventive foot care.

In addition to daily content, the site offers visitors the ability to connect with an experienced podiatrist and specialist who can help address common questions and provide personal health advice. According to Aetrex CEO Larry Schwartz, the site includes an, “Ask the Doctor” forum to address specific questions. It also features a foot pain identifier for those with already diagnosed issues. And, can also click on a specific condition to learn more about it. “[It’s] an important hub that centralizes information about all areas of foot care in an effort to educate the public,” he said.

Users can also learn about the intrinsic benefits of timed for the recent roll out of Aetrex’s next generation of foot scanning technology — Albert. The system, available at select retailers, is designed to measure pressure and sizing and conduct 3-D imaging, assess pronation and track gait.

“Users of the Albert scanning technology have the option to explore foot care, health and wellness topics as part of their foot scanning experience,” said Melissa Libner, VP of marketing for Aetrex’s Technology and Orthotics division.

