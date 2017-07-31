Florsheim Is Bringing Back a Style From 1907 for Its 125th Anniversary

Florsheim'[s 125th anniversary limited-edition collection. Courtesy of brand

There may be lots of talk about fake news these days, but when it comes to footwear, it’s all about authenticity.

Iconic American men’s footwear label Florsheim, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, is marking the occasion with a series of limited-edition collections. The latest is the relaunch of a series of boots and shoes inspired by styles from the early 1900s.

The company went straight to its archives for design ideas for the vintage series, tapping its Ascot boot, circa 1907. All of the original details are represented, including the woven label inside each shoe.

This time around, however, the style’s been modernized with a new, updated toe character, and a companion shoe’s been added.

For a luxe touch, Florsheim went to U.S. tannery Horween Leather Co., one of the oldest running tanneries, for the upper materials.

A cap-toe boot from Florsheim’s 125th anniversary collection. Courtesy of brand

Included in the offering are five styles in a range of colors — the Double Cap Toe Boot and Wingtip Boot and the Cap Toe Oxford and Wingtip Oxford.

The collection is available online and retails from $250-$275.

For those footwear historians out there, Florshiem was launched in 1892 by Milton Florsheim out of a factory in Chicago. The company went on to supply boots to soldiers in the Spanish-American War as well as World Wars I and II.

A 1907 ad featuring the Ascot boot that inspired the anniversary collection. Courtesy of brand

Over the years, it was recognized as the quintessential brand for dress footwear, later adding collections of casual and comfort looks.

Want more?

The 5 Coolest Sets We Saw at the Men’s Runway Shows at New York Fashion Week

Tom Florsheim Jr. On Working With Family & Finding Fresh Talent