Florsheim Celebrates Milestone Anniversary With Styles Inspired by Early 1900s Designs

Florsheim's 125th anniversary styles are inspired by early-1900s looks. Courtesy of brand.

Iconic men’s footwear brand Florsheim is celebrating a milestone this year. The Glendale, Wisc.,-based company is turning 125 and marking the occasion with a duo of anniversary styles inspired by original designs from the early 1900s.

The Florsheim design team explored the company’s vault to create the new looks. Original details are represented, such as the woven label inside each shoe, signifying founder Milton Florsheim’s vision to let consumers know they were buying genuine Florsheims.

The updated versions have been made as true to the originals as possible, modernizing last shapes and materials. Each pair is crafted from leather from one of the U.S.’s oldest tanneries, Horween Leather Co.

Florsheim’s 125th anniversary wingtip style. Courtesy of brand.

Included in the offering is a cap-toe oxford based on an archival style from 1905, done in smooth and embossed leather. The companion wingtip, one of the earliest for the brand, draws its inspiration from a short wing style featured in a Florsheim advertisement from 1908. It’s detailed in Horween Essex Veg Tan leather, that starts as a light tan and then naturally darkens, developing a patina over time.

Florsheim’s 125th anniversary cap-toe style. Courtesy of brand.

Both styles are available online and retail for $250.

Want more?

Well Dressed Men to Create Exclusive Line of Handcrafted Shoes With Luxury Brand Robert Talbott

Tom Florsheim Jr. On Working With Family & Finding Fresh Talent