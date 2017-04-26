Feit Debuts Flip-Flops That Are Seriously Chic — and Eco-Friendly

Feit's unisex bamboo flip-flops. Courtesy of brand

Feit is welcoming summer’s arrival in fine style.

The footwear brand, founded by Australian brothers Josh and Tull Price, continues to expand its warm-weather offerings. After launching unisex slides last spring, Feit has debuted its own take on the classic thong flip-flop.

The unisex look takes design cues from the classic geta sandals worn by geishas but is updated with modern technology and earth-conscious materials.

A close-up of Feit’s bamboo flip-flop in natural tan. Courtesy of brand

The soles, for instance, are formed from three layers of eco-friendly bamboo that have been fused together and shaped by hand to fit the soles of the feet. And the straps, which come in three different colors (black, dark tan and natural tan), are made from vegetable-tanned leather and suede.

To boost the comfort quotient, Feit placed a rubber insert in the middle of the sandal to allow for flexibility while walking. And for one last deluxe feature, a Vibram outsole was added for traction and to protect the bamboo from wear and tear.

Since launching their label in 2005, the Prices have thoughtfully expanded their collection to include men’s and women’s boots, sneakers and sandals that maintain an artisan’s emphasis on quality and detail. Or as Tull Price told FN back in 2014, “Our shoes are made the way you would make traditional men’s dress shoes, but the silhouettes and designs are slightly influenced by the streets.”

The flip-flops are currently available exclusively on Feit.com for $380 each.

