8 ‘Dad Shoes’ You Can Wear Anywhere

Like it or not, dads are style influencers. Just look to former fads such as jorts and cargo shorts for proof. But now, dad-inspired footwear is the latest style statement appropriated by the iPhone generation.
In fact, Gigi Hadid recently hit the streets in a pair of dadlike Reebok Classic kicks — gum soles and all. Her sister, Bella, helped Nike revive its Cortez sneakers with a ’70s-inspired campaign launched last month to celebrate the shoe’s 45th anniversary. Kanye’s Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers are a nod to the brand’s ’80s kicks — another simple silhouette beloved by dads. To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the G.H. Bass Weejun penny loafer, the label partnered with luxury boutique Madison on a social media campaign with a roster of digital influencers to court millennials.
Yes, there are the haters — Steph Curry knows this is true. The NBA MVP’s dadlike Under Armour Curry 2 Low “Chef” sneakers debuted to merciless mockery on Twitter last year. Even so, dad shoes are minimalist, classic and versatile. And as it turns out, the old refrain is true: father knows best.
Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, here’s a roundup of go-to shoe styles that dads have embraced — and you should, too.
