8 ‘Dad Shoes’ You Can Wear Anywhere

New Balance 624 cross-trainer; $74.99; newbalance.com. Courtesy of New Balance

Like it or not, dads are style influencers. Just look to former fads such as jorts and cargo shorts for proof. But now, dad-inspired footwear is the latest style statement appropriated by the iPhone generation.

In fact, Gigi Hadid recently hit the streets in a pair of dadlike Reebok Classic kicks — gum soles and all. Her sister, Bella, helped Nike revive its Cortez sneakers with a ’70s-inspired campaign launched last month to celebrate the shoe’s 45th anniversary. Kanye’s Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers are a nod to the brand’s ’80s kicks — another simple silhouette beloved by dads. To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the G.H. Bass Weejun penny loafer, the label partnered with luxury boutique Madison on a social media campaign with a roster of digital influencers to court millennials.

Gigi Hadid wearing Reebok classic leather sneakers. Splash/reebok.

Yes, there are the haters — Steph Curry knows this is true. The NBA MVP’s dadlike Under Armour Curry 2 Low “Chef” sneakers debuted to merciless mockery on Twitter last year. Even so, dad shoes are minimalist, classic and versatile. And as it turns out, the old refrain is true: father knows best.

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, here’s a roundup of go-to shoe styles that dads have embraced — and you should, too.

New Balance 624 $74.99; newbalance.com. Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance 577; $59.99; eastbay.com. Courtesy of New Balance

Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes; $94.95; sperry.com. Courtesy of Sperry

Steve Madden Grab loafers; $89.95; stevemadden.com. Courtesy of Steve Madden



Reebok Classic; $74.95; nordstrom.com. Courtesy of Reebok.

Nike Air Monarch IV; $55; nike.com. Courtesy of Nike

Bed Stu Bronx penny loafer; $225; bedstu.com Courtesy of Bed Stu

Dr Scholl’s Kai sandals; $49.95; drschollsshoes.com. Courtesy of Dr Scholls



